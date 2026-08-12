Borja Iglesias reflects on Spain’s 2026 World Cup victory

Borja is back in pre-season training with Celta Vigo, still coming to terms with Spain’s spectacular 2026 World Cup victory in New York. The 33-year-old forward has been reflecting on the surreal experience of winning the ultimate prize in football, describing the triumph as a childhood dream he never dared to imagine would come true.

"It’s incredible, I’m still assimilating it all," Borja told Celta’s official media channels. "There are so many emotions and memories, not just of the World Cup, but of the family sacrifices made to give me the opportunity to become a professional footballer."