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Birmingham won’t rush into a Wayne Rooney repeat but will ‘look’ at managerial situation as Tom Brady & the Blues board take aim at the Premier League
Rooney lasted just 83 days at St Andrew's
The Blues were, on the back of claiming the League One title in record-breaking style, expected to go better in pursuit of that target last season. The Championship is, however, a notoriously difficult division to crack and a 10th-place finish was the best that Davies’ side could muster.
Big ambition has been stated in the West Midlands, alongside considerable outlay in the transfer market, and a return to the top-flight following a 16-year absence remains the ultimate target for all concerned.
Davies - who picked up a baton dropped by Manchester United legend Rooney following his forgettable 83-day stint at the helm - is the man charged with the task of delivering on expectations. He faced some criticism in 2025-26, but no immediate change is being planned.
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Is Davies under threat from a bigger name?
Bruce - speaking in association with Free Bets, home of the best UK betting sites - told GOAL when asked about Davies’ position and the threat of a more proven winner being sought at some stage: “He's done fantastically well.
“It's a club, I was nearly there a decade playing for a couple of years, six, seven years as the manager, so it's always one that I look out for. Chris has done a fabulous job, and yes, of course, now with these new owners and the ambitions of them and blah, blah, blah, but look, he's got them promoted. Last year, he kept them stable in the division.
“They've had a disappointing result on Tuesday [a 6-1 defeat to Brentford], but it's a cup competition, and yes, I think they'll look at it, and I think they'll progress, and I think they'll give Chris the time that he richly deserves.”
Brady locks horns with Reynolds & Mac
In pursuing Premier League football, Birmingham have found themselves chasing the same dream as Wrexham. The Red Dragons also have famous faces on their board - in the form of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac - and they have locked playful horns with NFL legend Brady at times.
Bruce added when asked if that ‘rivalry’ has added an extra element of fun to promotion races: “Absolutely. But just shows you, it's great for Wrexham and great for Birmingham - what both sets of owners have done.
“If you're a follower of Birmingham or you're a follower of Wrexham, and you see the owners and the appetite they've got to succeed in what they're doing with the football club, it can only be a good thing, because let's not forget, it's all about supporters still. It always will be, and if you've got really, really good owners like that who are passionate about the club and invest in the way they are in it, then it’s exciting for both clubs.”
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Birmingham fixtures 2026-27: Wrexham next up
Birmingham and Wrexham have opened their respective campaigns in the Championship with back-to-back draws. They are both eager to get a win on the board as quickly as possible, and will be going head-to-head at the Racecourse Ground on Friday.
Davies will be calling shots in the away dressing room, as his tenure reaches 115 matches, and knows that he has to put the Blues in top-eight contention - as the play-off picture is expanded - in order to enjoy longevity in what is his first head coaching position.
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