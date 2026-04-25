Since Ole Book took over as sporting director at Borussia Dortmund, there has been much speculation about potential new signings who might fit the new boss’s profile. However, the 40-year-old also has to deal with the players who are already under contract at BVB.
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Big talk, shocking stats: A BVB loanee propping up the European tables
That is quite a few, yet the situation for four of them differs from the others. As things stand, the loan spells of Julien Duranville (FC Basel), Cole Campbell (1899 Hoffenheim) and Kjell Wätjen (VfL Bochum) are set to end on 30 June. The same applies to goalkeeper Diant Ramaj, currently at 1. FC Heidenheim, whose position poses different challenges compared with outfield players.
In February 2025, Borussia had signed Ramaj from Ajax Amsterdam in a somewhat surprising move and immediately loaned him to FC Copenhagen. There, the now 24-year-old impressed straight away and won the double with the Danes. The club wanted to keep him, but Ramaj chose to return to the Bundesliga “to raise his profile”, as he put it.
Yet he had already attracted attention before then. Less than two months after his move to BVB, Ramaj granted an interview to Sport Bild that drew widespread attention and caused some internal irritation in Dortmund.
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Diant Ramaj: A “unique” statistical benchmark in European football
“I’m the top young talent—in my own view,” he stated. “I’ve said I’m the best goalkeeper of the younger generation, and I’ve proven it over the past few months.” I’ve proven that over the past few months.” Looking ahead to Borussia, he stated: “I need to keep playing, to log minutes and maintain match sharpness. One thing is certain: I won’t be sitting on the bench in Dortmund. I’m not coming there to queue behind Gregor Kobel with no chance of playing. I need to be on the pitch.”
In this regard, Ramaj is spot-on. After replacing veteran Kevin Müller in a move that caused a stir by Heidenheim standards, he has been the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. The FCH have shipped 66 goals, the joint-worst defensive record in the league alongside VfL Wolfsburg.
More damning still, Ramaj holds a dubious record unmatched by any other goalkeeper in Europe’s top five leagues: the Stuttgart native remains the only shot-stopper yet to record a clean sheet this term.
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The last clean sheet came 11 months ago.
Relegation is uncharted territory for Ramaj, and keeping a clean sheet is never easy when your team sits bottom of the table. That is why Heidenheim boss Frank Schmidt commented a few weeks ago: “A goalkeeper is always in the spotlight. It hasn’t been easy for him lately, but he stays positive, works tirelessly and acts rather than reacts.”
Heidenheim have managed the odd clean sheet in official fixtures: Ramaj saved a penalty in the 5-0 first-round DFB-Pokal win over Bahlinger SC on 16 August. In the league, however, his last shutout came on 25 May, while he was still with Copenhagen.
A former outfield attacker, Ramaj is comfortable on the ball and his build-up play is impressively neat. Nevertheless, he has not been immune to errors in his primary task of keeping shots out: he has saved just under 60% of attempts on target, a return that leaves him 17th in the Bundesliga rankings—second from bottom.
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Diant Ramaj: Could Heidenheim be set to switch goalkeepers?
Conceding six goals in consecutive matches is a clear weakness, and the 2.2 goals conceded per game only underlines the problem. Facing numerous shots, he records 3.3 saves per 90 minutes, ranking him sixth among keepers.
“If we stay up,” Ramaj told kicker, “it’ll be like winning the league with Bayern Munich. In my mind, staying up with Heidenheim is like winning a cup.” Whether he will get the chance to improve those numbers in the final four matches is far from certain. The team trails the relegation-playoff spot by seven points, and Ramaj’s long-term future remains open.
Coach Schmidt is already planning for a potential second-division campaign and is considering handing the number-one spot to Ramaj’s deputy, Frank Feller. “I’m not interested in contracts. It’s all about performance and the matchday game plan. In principle, Diant Ramaj should play because he’s our number one, but despite everything, it’s quite possible that we’ll look at giving Frank the odd game,” said Schmidt.
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"My goal is to establish myself as the undisputed number one for Dortmund."
It remains uncertain where Ramaj will be between the posts next season. Throughout the campaign he brushed aside questions about his future with typical platitudes. Heidenheim do not have an option to buy, while at BVB Gregor Kobel remains the undisputed No. 1 (contracted until 2028), and there is no sign of a move. Moreover, second-choice Alexander Meyer only extended his deal until 2027 in December.
“Dead fish go with the flow, but I know my abilities and I’m not afraid to say so,” Ramaj explained. “My goal is simple: I want to establish myself as number one at Dortmund, and I’m working on that every day.”
For BVB, the Ramaj situation poses a tricky challenge. Another loan move to a more ambitious club at the same level seems sensible. Yet how many temporary spells can an ambitious goalkeeper with three years left on his contract at a Champions League club endure?
Diant Ramaj: Performance statistics at 1. FC Heidenheim
Competitive matches Goals conceded Clean sheets Yellow cards 31 65 1 2