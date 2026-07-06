The best England kits to buy right now for the FIFA World Cup 2026™: From official to retro classics

There is a distinct, borderline-irrational magic to tournament summer. The beer gardens are packed, the group chat is a relentless flood of tactical panic, and suddenly, putting on a specific piece of polyester feels like a sacred civic duty.

As the Three Lions take on the world at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, showing your colours is non-negotiable, but which colours you choose to wear is where the real style debate begins.

For the traditionalists looking to replicate the on-pitch look of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, Nike has delivered a stellar lineup. The official 2026 home kit grounds itself in English heritage with a clean, classic silhouette elevated by a subtle, culture-inspired jacquard knit, while the 'Speed Red' away strip taps beautifully into the fan-favourite tricolour palettes of the past.

But if modern athletic cuts and aerodynamic fabrics aren't your vibe, the terraces are louder than ever with nostalgia. From the iconic, geometric swirls of Italia ’90 to the timeless simplicity of 1966, retro classics offer a casual, timeless alternative that looks just as good with jeans at the pub as it does in the stadium.

Whether you are looking to invest in the cutting-edge tech of the official matchday gear, pick up a stylish lifestyle collaboration like the England x Palace drop, or throw it back with a vintage Score Draw reissue, we have rounded up the very best England shirts you can buy right now.