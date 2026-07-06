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Renuka Odedra

The best England kits to buy right now for the FIFA World Cup 2026™: From official to retro classics

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In partnership with Sports Direct.

There is a distinct, borderline-irrational magic to tournament summer. The beer gardens are packed, the group chat is a relentless flood of tactical panic, and suddenly, putting on a specific piece of polyester feels like a sacred civic duty.

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As the Three Lions take on the world at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, showing your colours is non-negotiable, but which colours you choose to wear is where the real style debate begins.

For the traditionalists looking to replicate the on-pitch look of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, Nike has delivered a stellar lineup. The official 2026 home kit grounds itself in English heritage with a clean, classic silhouette elevated by a subtle, culture-inspired jacquard knit, while the 'Speed Red' away strip taps beautifully into the fan-favourite tricolour palettes of the past.

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But if modern athletic cuts and aerodynamic fabrics aren't your vibe, the terraces are louder than ever with nostalgia. From the iconic, geometric swirls of Italia ’90 to the timeless simplicity of 1966, retro classics offer a casual, timeless alternative that looks just as good with jeans at the pub as it does in the stadium.

Whether you are looking to invest in the cutting-edge tech of the official matchday gear, pick up a stylish lifestyle collaboration like the England x Palace drop, or throw it back with a vintage Score Draw reissue, we have rounded up the very best England shirts you can buy right now.

Shop: England kits at Sports Direct

  • England WC 26 Home kitNike

    England 2026 World Cup Home kit

    The home kit is grounded in the heritage of English football, reasserting the iconic all‑white look while elevating it with modern expression. Subtle iconography inspired by England’s football culture is engineered directly into the fabric, creating depth without overwhelming the classic silhouette. A metallic gold star above the crest replaces the traditional tonal execution. The home kit feels familiar yet newly assertive, honouring history while signalling England’s reawakening on the global stage.

    £89.99 at Sports Direct Shop now
  • England WC 26 away kitNike

    England 2026 World Cup Away kit

    The away kit marks a historic shift in England’s visual identity, pairing a red top with navy shorts. This bold combination signals a future‑facing England, willing to challenge convention while remaining rooted in tradition. A centrally placed federation crest sits beneath the metallic gold star, reinforcing presence and pride.

    £89.99 at Sports Direct Shop now


  • England Goalkeeper kit 2026 Nike

    England 2026 World Cup Goalkeeper kit

    Stepping away from the chaotic neon swirls of recent tournaments, Nike’s official goalkeeper shirt for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ takes a much sleeker, more futuristic approach to modern athletic wear. Rendered in a striking, deep 'Astronomy Blue' colourway, this jersey is designed to let the shot-stopper own their penalty area with authority.

    It is packed with Nike’s peak performance tech, featuring a streamlined fit, breathable, moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric made from 100% recycled polyester, and a classic monochrome execution of the Three Lions crest. It’s a clean, sharp look built for the big stage under Thomas Tuchel, making it an excellent, low-key lifestyle choice for fans who want a modern piece of tournament gear that swaps out the bright reds and whites for a moody, premium aesthetic.

    £89.99 at Sports Direct Shop now

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  • england 1990 home kitGetty Images / Umbro

    England 1990 World Cup Home kit

    Defined by the soundtrack of New Order’s World in Motion and tears in Turin, Umbro’s masterpiece from Italia ’90 is arguably the most culturally significant shirt in English football history.

    Worn by icons like Paul Gascoigne and Gary Lineker during the Three Lions' dramatic run to the semi-finals, this jersey is a masterclass in design, featuring a subtle, shimmering sublimated geometric diamond pattern woven into the fabric and a sharp, navy-and-red tipped polo collar. It bridges the gap between generations effortlessly; the loose, relaxed 90s silhouette offers perfect comfort for a hot summer tournament, making it an absolute staple of the modern blokeore aesthetic and the ultimate retro choice for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

    £49.99 at Sports Direct Shop now
  • 12 england 1990

    England 1990 World Cup Third kit

    Often hailed as the holy grail of English football shirts, the Italia ’90 third kit is a dazzling testament to 90s sportswear design that transcended the pitch without ever being worn in a full competitive match. Immortalised by Bernard Sumner in New Order’s World in Motion music video, this striking sky-blue jersey features the same shimmering, sublimated geometric diamond weave as the home kit, but dialled up with an undeniable pop-culture edge.

    Its sharp navy-and-white tipped collar and vibrant palette make it an absolute streetwear icon that stands out in a sea of traditional white and red. For the FIFA World Cup 2026™, rocking this retro classic is the ultimate style statement, a brilliant nod to the intersection of football, indie music, and terrace culture that looks just as incredible today as it did 36 years ago.

    £49.99 at Sports Direct Shop now
  • England 1998 Home kitGetty Images

    England 1998 World Cup Home kit

    Channelling the high-stakes drama of France '98, this iconic Umbro design is forever tied to the raw emotion of a young Michael Owen tearing through the Argentinian defence and David Beckham's infamous red card. A departure from traditional minimalism, it boldly embraced late-90s oversized aesthetics with a prominent, centralised Three Lions crest. A chunky navy-and-red ribbed collar and striking navy-blue side panels running down the torso finish the look.

    It is a beautifully nostalgic slice of British culture that perfectly captures the era's optimism and heartbreak. Wearing this relaxed, baggy classic for the 2026 tournament is the perfect way to bring some vintage, pre-millennium edge to the terrace or the pub garden.

    £49.99 at Sports Direct Shop now
  • England 1996 Goalkeeper Kit Sports Direct

    England 1996 Goalkeeper kit

    A glorious explosion of peak 90s maximalism, the Euro '96 goalkeeper jersey is the definition of a cult classic. Famously filled out by David Seaman during his legendary penalty heroics against Scotland and Spain, this kit gleefully threw out the rulebook with its vibrant, kaleidoscopic clash of yellow, red, green, and purple geometric patterns.

    It completely embodies the chaotic, joyful energy of the Football's Coming Home summer, complete with a relaxed fit and a centrally aligned Three Lions crest. While it was once considered delightfully garish, it has aged into an absolute grail for shirt collectors and festival-goers alike; rocking this eye-catching piece for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is the ultimate way to stand out in the crowd while paying homage to one of England's most electric tournament runs.

    £49.99 at Sports Direct Shop now
  • David Beckham England 2002 World CupGetty

    England 2002 World Cup Home kit

    Inextricably linked to the peak of the Golden Generation and the global superstardom of David Beckham, the 2002 World Cup home shirt is a masterclass in minimalist elegance. Designed by Umbro for the tournament in Japan and South Korea, this crisp white jersey is instantly recognisable for the singular, bold red vertical stripe running down the left side beneath the crest, a direct, stylish homage to the St George's Cross.

    It was the shirt worn during the unforgettable 5-1 demolition of Germany and Beckham’s redemptive penalty against Argentina, giving it massive emotional weight for a generation of fans. With its sharp V-neck, clean navy trim, and streamlined silhouette, this remake is an incredibly smart, sharp lifestyle piece that offers a lighter, less cluttered alternative to the busy patterns of the 90s for your FIFA World Cup 2026™ wardrobe.

    £49.99 at Sports Direct Shop now
  • England 1998 Away KitGetty Images

    England 1998 World Cup Away kit

    The quintessential 90s change strip, this red Umbro masterpiece is a masterclass in combining traditional football heritage with bold graphic design. Famously worn by a teenage Michael Owen during his breathtaking, solo wonder-goal against Argentina in Saint-Étienne, the shirt is instantly recognisable for its large, tonal English lion graphic subtly sublimated into the fabric across the chest.

    It features a sharp, oversized white collar with navy and red trim, an off-centre Three Lions crest, and striking white accent panels under the arms that scream late-90s sportswear. Equal parts stylish and steeped in tournament drama, this relaxed-fit classic is the ultimate retro alternative for fans who want to swap the traditional tournament white for a nostalgia-packed red silhouette at the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

    £49.99 at Sports Direct Shop now
  • England 1996 Away kit Sports Direct

    England 1996 Away kit

    Famously dubbed the indigo or grey shirt, this Euro '96 change strip is a legendary piece of British pop-culture history that perfectly captures the height of Britpop. Most famously worn during the agonising semi-final penalty shootout against Germany, this Umbro classic uniquely swapped traditional red for an innovative, lifestyle-focused slate blue-grey that was designed to look just as good with jeans at a festival as it did on the pitch.

    Complete with a bold red-and-white tipped collar, a central crest, and a subtle texturing throughout the fabric, it has transitioned from a tournament heartbreak artefact into one of the most sought-after vintage grails in the world. Throwing this on for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is the ultimate nod to terrace nostalgia and effortlessly cool 90s streetwear.

    £49.99 at Sports Direct Shop now