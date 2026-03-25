Benfica hit with UEFA punishment over fans' racist behaviour towards Vinicius Jr during controversial Champions League clash against Real Madrid

Beyond the suspended stadium closure, the club face a further financial burden. UEFA have imposed an €8,000 penalty for the use of laser pointers and €25,000 for the throwing of objects onto the pitch. The disciplinary measures also extended to the coaching staff.

Assistant coach Pedro Luis Ferreira Machado has been suspended for one UEFA club competition match. The governing body ruled that his actions during the highly charged encounter constituted unsporting conduct, leaving the backroom team short-handed for their next continental clash. The total financial penalty from this single fixture reached €73,000.