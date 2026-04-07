Bellingham in danger… How did the wonderkid pull the rug out from under Real Madrid’s stars?

According to the Spanish newspaper *AS*, Pitarch is currently living up to the saying ‘youth is a precious treasure’; the player, who made his debut for the team just 50 days ago – specifically on 17 February at the Da Luz stadium – has become an indispensable part of the squad, something no one could have imagined at the time. However, this integration between the player and the Bernabéu has changed everything, giving the team a shot of ‘adrenaline’ at a crucial stage of the season, helping the club reach the quarter-finals after all they have been through.

Real Madrid will go into their clash against the Bavarian giants on the basis of sheer merit, as the statistics show that the team is better off with Thiago, and the player himself is developing as part of the squad.

Manager Arbeloa made a sensible decision in the previous match at Son Moix to rest the team’s stars, including Thiago and Vinícius Júnior, to ensure they were in peak physical condition for tonight’s clash, which confirms that the pair will start against Bayern Munich.