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'A serious mistake' - Belgium coach explains how they pounced on Senegal's big weakness as Romelu Lukaku & Co pull off late World Cup comeback win
Belgium complete historic late turnaround
Belgium produced one of the most dramatic comebacks in World Cup history by overturning a two-goal deficit late in their last-32 clash with Senegal. Trailing 2-0 as the match entered its closing stages, the Red Devils fought back to force extra time before sealing 3-2 victory and booking their place in the round of 16.
After the match, Garcia pointed to Senegal's decision to protect their advantage as the turning point. His initial assessment of the game quickly drew attention, with his comments prompting debate over their meaning.
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Garcia clarifies controversial remarks
Speaking to RTBF after the match, Garcia explained why he believed Belgium were able to recover from 2-0 down. His comments centred on Senegal's tactical approach once they had established their lead, although one particular phrase later came under scrutiny.
"We know these teams; they lose their tactical control towards the end of the match," Garcia said. "At 2-0, we knew they would do everything to protect their goal, which in my opinion is a serious mistake. Remind me, when we're 2-0 up, not to do that! Because when you concede a goal like they did at 2-1, the game changed completely, and we were able to equalize."
Asked about those remarks during his post-match press conference, Garcia initially denied using the wording before offering further clarification.
"No, no, I didn't say that. You're misinterpreting my words. Senegal deserved to go through as much as we did," he explained, as quoted by Maxifoot. "I said that when you're ahead, and that's the case for all teams in the world, you tend to drop back and try to protect your goal. We pushed forward, and they dropped back. And I think if we hadn't scored the second goal, we would never have come back."
Garcia insists momentum decided the tie
Garcia maintained that Belgium's first goal completely altered the momentum of the contest and insisted his analysis applied to any team trying to defend a lead rather than Senegal specifically.
He also praised Senegal's performance, saying: "When we score the goal for 2-1, the match changes its soul, as we say in French. After that, in extra time, it was like a boxing match, with two teams trading blows. In the end, I think the penalty was justified. I want to say that Senegal deserved to go through as much as we did, but I am happy it fell to us, because we came back from a long way out."
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Belgium turn attention to the round of 16
Belgium will now face the United States in the round of 16 after keeping their World Cup campaign alive in dramatic fashion. Garcia's side will hope to build on the belief generated by their comeback.