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1. FC Heidenheim v FC Bayern München - Preseason FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala collapses on the pitch again during a friendly against Heidenheim

J. Musiala
Bayern Munich
FC Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich
FC Heidenheim
Club Friendlies

Jamal Musiala has sparked fresh health concerns after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match against Heidenheim. The worrying incident occurred just days after the Bayern Munich midfielder suffered a similar episode against RB Leipzig, raising serious questions about his physical condition following his recent return from a long-term injury absence.

  • Musiala suffers second collapse in a week

    According to AS, Musiala collapsed just four minutes after coming off the bench in a friendly between Bayern Munich and Heidenheim on Tuesday. The midfielder was substituted into the match in the 61st minute but went down off the ball shortly afterwards, prompting the medical team to rush onto the pitch.

    Musiala eventually managed to walk off the field under his own power, appearing dazed. This alarming event unfolded despite the player passing medical examinations before the game. Manager Vincent Kompany gave Musiala minutes because those tests did not reveal any major medical issues, and temperatures were notably milder than during his previous episode.

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    Leipzig scare blamed on intense heat

    This latest scare comes shortly after Musiala collapsed during Bayern Munich’s 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig. In that match, Musiala entered the field as a substitute in the 81st minute and scored a goal before appearing unsteady. Teammate Ismael Saibari reacted quickly to catch Musiala, preventing a heavy fall.

    Following the incident, Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl stated: "The most important thing is that he is fine. There is nothing to say about anything else," as he sought to reassure supporters. German publication Bild suggested that temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius in Munich caused circulatory problems, which initially explained why Musiala struggled despite spending only a short time playing.

  • Recent injury struggles compound ongoing worries

    The consecutive incidents are particularly concerning given the severe injury problems Musiala has faced recently. The midfielder suffered a fractured fibula during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and spent several months recovering on the sidelines.

    Although Musiala returned to action in January, he subsequently dealt with an ankle setback that required careful management from the medical staff. Bayern Munich have been monitoring his progress closely, especially since he sacrificed a significant portion of his summer break to undergo an individual rehabilitation programme. Witnessing Musiala require urgent medical attention twice in quick succession has naturally cast a shadow over his integration back into the main squad.

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  • 1. FC Heidenheim v FC Bayern München - Preseason FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    What next for Musiala and Bayern?

    Bayern Munich medical staff will now conduct comprehensive tests to determine the underlying cause of these recurring collapses. Musiala is expected to be sidelined from training while the club investigate the issue thoroughly. Ensuring his long-term health remains the absolute priority, and Bayern Munich will likely exercise extreme caution before allowing him to return to competitive football.

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