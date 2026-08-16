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FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Telekom CupGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

The definition of a true team-mate: praise pours in for Es-Saibari after his gesture towards Musiala

I. Saibari
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Super Cup
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Club Friendlies
J. Musiala
Morocco
Germany

The former PSV Eindhoven player stole the spotlight against Leipzig

Ismael Saibari won widespread praise after a striking gesture during Bayern Munich's 3-1 win over Leipzig on Saturday. With the match in its final minutes, the Moroccan spotted teammate Jamal Musiala losing his balance and rushed to catch him before he hit the ground.

ESPN hailed the moment as the mark of a "true teammate", noting how quickly Saibari reached Musiala and helped him lie down safely before the medical staff and other players arrived.

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TNT picked up on the gesture too, saying: "Saibari only joined Bayern this summer, and he is already showing the qualities he possesses as a person, not just as a footballer."

Super Cup
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
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All this came just minutes after Saibari had teed up Musiala for Bayern's third goal of the afternoon.

Musiala looked affected by the heat and partially lost consciousness. Bayern's medical team ran the necessary checks and found no serious injury.

Temperatures in Munich topped 30 degrees Celsius during the encounter, according to reports.

Saibari, the former PSV Eindhoven man, made his Bayern debut after coming on for Tom Bischof in the 71st minute. Ten minutes later he set up Musiala's goal.


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