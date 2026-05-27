Bayern Munich faces a major transfer setback: Anthony Gordon reportedly prefers to join another top club

Gordon is keen on a move to Spain, drawn by the sporting project in north-east Spain led by manager Hansi Flick, sporting director Deco and president Joan Laporta.

The Blaugrana's recent trip to London, during which Deco was accompanied by assistants Bojan Krkic and Joao Amaral, proved decisive.

Although the delegation also made official contact with Chelsea centre-forward Joao Pedro during the trip, their clear priority was to secure Gordon, the report states. That charm offensive in the English capital has now borne fruit and significantly swayed the situation.