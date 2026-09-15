Bayern Munich unveil 'wild' new Oktoberfest kit as Bundesliga giants ditch tradition for 2026-27 celebration

With the autumn chill arriving in Bavaria, Bayern have officially launched their annual Oktoberfest kit for the 2026-27 season. The highly anticipated release comes in the week leading up to the start of the world-famous beer festival.

The Bundesliga giants have dropped a dedicated official jersey to mark the event, locally known as Wiesn, every single year since 2021. However, this year's wild offering stands out as one of the boldest and most vibrant additions to the collection yet.