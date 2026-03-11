Getty/GOAL
How did we do?! Bayer Leverkusen boss approaches Arsenal set-piece coach after German side score from corner in Champions League clash
Arsenal’s set-piece supremacy
Arsenal have established themselves as one of the most prolific teams this season in scoring from dead ball situations. The Gunners reached a milestone of 16 corner-kick goals in the Premier League after netting a brace from set-pieces in their victory against Chelsea earlier this month, equalling the record for the most goals scored from corners in a single Premier League season.
Beating Arsenal at their own game
They were on the receiving end of such efficiency on Wednesday, however, as Leverkusen opened the scoring in the 46th minute through a Robert Andrich header, while Kai Havertz rescued a draw for Arsenal with a clinical penalty in the 89th minute.
Following Leverkusen's opener, cameras caught Leverkusen boss Hjulmand speaking to Arsenal’s set-piece coach on the sidelines, in what appeared to be a moment of pride for the Danish manager after his team successfully struck using Arsenal’s signature strength.
Winning beyond beauty
Arsenal's strength in set-piece situations has resulted in criticism from many fans and pundits, with some claiming their playing style is "boring". However, Gunners star Piero Hincapie defended their strategy in the buildup to the game. "We pay attention to the details. Our set-piece strength is talked about all over Europe. That’s the result of daily training with our set-piece coach, Nico Jover," Hincapie stated. He added, "That sounds annoying, but the results mean that every one of us is eager to score from a corner or a free kick.
"The most important thing for me is that we are successful and don’t do anything illegal in the process. You can’t always win beautifully."
All eyes on the Emirates return
Arsenal are now preparing to host Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on March 17. The Gunners hope to secure their spot in the quarter-finals, where the winner will face either Bodø/Glimt or Sporting CP. Mikel Arteta's side are seeking a historic first-ever title in the competition, having previously achieved their best result by reaching the final in 2006.
