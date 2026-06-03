Barcelona transfer boost! Update on Joao Cancelo’s €15m price tag

The primary driver behind this transfer saga is Cancelo’s refusal to return to Al-Hilal. Despite his contractual obligations in the Middle East, the defender is reportedly unhappy with the leadership at the club. Speaking on his time there, Cancelo vented: “At Al-Hilal, unfortunately, I had people who did not tell me the truth. They told me I was going to be registered for the Saudi league list, and then, when the time came, they did not do it. After that, I’m always the one left with the bad image… but at least I keep my word, and I would not trade it for anything. I have always been the same way. I am straightforward and I do not hold grudges against anyone."

Furthermore, his relationship with current Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi is said to be non-existent. There is a total lack of feeling between the player and the Italian coach, making a return to Riyadh practically impossible regardless of whether Inzaghi remains in his post or moves on. For Cancelo, the only priority is continuing his journey in Spain under the guidance of Hansi Flick.