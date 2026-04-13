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FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-NAC BREDA-TWENTEAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Barcelona’s negotiations with the Dutch star have been frozen

Transfers
LaLiga
Barcelona
R. Nijstad
Twente
Spain

Barcelona has placed the Rod Nystad deal on hold.

Rood Nystad, Twente’s defender, has attracted the attention of Barcelona’s sporting directorate as a potential signing.

The Dutch centre-back has been on the Catalan club’s radar for some time, and his name still carries weight in Barça’s corridors.

At 18, the Twente centre-back is widely regarded as one of the Netherlands’ most promising talents. Despite his tender age, he has already begun to accumulate top-level experience. Standing 1.93 m tall, he combines a powerful physique with a commanding presence in the penalty area, traits that point to a bright future in European football.

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  • Netherlands v Germany - U18 Four Nations TournamentGetty Images Sport

    Twente have set their asking price for Nistad, while Barcelona are biding their time.

    According to Sport, Barcelona have put the Rod Nystad deal on hold following a temporary stalemate in negotiations.

    The Blaugrana feel the timing is off for a formal approach, yet the Twente centre-back remains on their radar.

    Sport adds that finances are not the sole issue, although Twente’s €8 million valuation is considered excessive for a young, still-developing talent—regardless of his obvious ability.

    Barcelona maintains that Nystad remains on their radar; the hold is about timing, planning and strategy, not a lack of interest. 

    The club would rather wait until the season’s path is clearer before deciding whether to revive the transfer.

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