Barcelona come up with new plan to keep Marcus Rashford amid struggles to pay €30m release clause as Man Utd loanee desperate to stay in Spain

The drive to keep Rashford is fueled by Flick’s tactical vision. The German coach has reportedly informed the board that the winger is indispensable to his project. Rashford has repaid that faith with a productive campaign, registering 10 goals and 13 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

"I try to speak to every player when they are not selected, and the last time I checked with him he replied to me: ‘Boss, you don’t have to tell me about your decisions'," Flick said about Rashford late last year. "'The most important thing is the team. We have to win the three points. The rest is not that important’."

Rashford's performances have also caught the attention of England manager Thomas Tuchel. After losing his place under the previous regime, Rashford returned to the international scene last September and continues to compete for a place in the Three Lions' squad for the 2026 World Cup. The player reportedly believes that remaining at Camp Nou is crucial to maintaining his place in the national team.