Marcus Rashford sends out strong transfer message after bright start to life at Barcelona following Man Utd move
Rashford shining for Barcelona
The Blaugrana have capitalised upon Real Madrid's dip in form to surge back to the summit of La Liga, and they will end 2025 top of table, four points clear of their rivals. Barcelona have won their last eight league matches following their El Clasico defeat to Xabi Alonso's side back in October.
And Rashford has played his part in their good domestic form having scored twice and provided an additional six assists in the first half of the season. While the on-loan star has been forced to share left-wing responsibilities with former Leeds man and Brazil international Raphinha, Rashford insists he is working hard to ensure he can stay at Spotify Camp Nou beyond the end of the season having been exiled at Old Trafford by Ruben Amorim.
Barcelona have the option to make Rashford's loan move permanent for £22m at the end of the season, and reports from Spain suggest that Barcelona are considering exercising said option to retain the forward's services beyond the 2025/26 campaign.
'What I want is to stay at Barca'
Reports suggest that Rashford would need to take a pay cut to remain at the club, but the forward has given the impression he'll do anything to ensure he doesn't return to Manchester once the campaign draws to a close. Speaking to Spanish publication SPORT, Rashford said: "What I want is to stay at Barca. It's the ultimate goal, but it's not the reason I'm training hard and giving my all. The purpose is to win. Barca is a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles."
Rashford was also asked about his early impressions of the city and how he has settled with the Spanish powerhouse, to which he replied: "I'm settling in really well at the club and in the city. From the moment I arrived, I felt very welcomed.
"For me, the reason I'm here is to help the team win trophies; last season was fantastic, but life moves very fast, things change, and the goal is to repeat those successes. I'm totally focused on that. Everything has been fantastic with the staff and my teammates; I have no complaints."
'I'm in the perfect place to continue my journey as a footballer'
Rashford was asked about the pressure that comes with playing for a club of Barcelona's stature, stating: "There is pressure here, but it's not negative pressure; it's the kind you crave as a player, the kind I want and have always wanted as a footballer. I can't be in a place where there aren't high expectations; for me, it's harder to stay motivated and give my best at a club where the demands aren't at their peak."
The Barcelona star also insists he is in the 'perfect place' to continue his career, adding: "I'm in the perfect place and environment to continue my journey as a footballer, so I'm just trying to give my best every day and help the team win. We'll see what happens next summer."
Barcelona boss Flick, meanwhile, is an admirer of Rashford's having previously praised the player's mentality and attitude. "When I talk to the players, I explain why they didn't play," the German said earlier this month.
"When I tried to explain to Rashford why he wasn't a starter, he said: 'You don't need to explain to me.' The important thing is that the team wins and we get the three points. Nothing else matters. This is the right mindset and I'm glad it's with us."
Barcelona return to league action with local derby
Barcelona eased to a 2-0 win at Villarreal in their last league game as goals from Raphinha and Lamine Yamal either side of half time confirmed a huge three points in the title race. With La Liga now on its winter break, the Blaugrana are next in league action on January 3rd when they take on local rivals Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium.
Espanyol have ended 2025 strongly, and will take on Barcelona next month in the midst of a five-game winning run following their 2-1 victory at Athletic Club last weekend.
