Barcelona eye shock free transfer for ex-Bayern Munich midfielder as Hansi Flick eyes reunion amid Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez injuries

According to Sport, Goretzka has officially offered his services to Barcelona. The 31-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Bayern upon the expiration of his contract on July 1. The same report claims that the German international is actively seeking a move to Catalonia. His representatives have reached out to the Blaugrana hierarchy to propose a potential summer switch.

The proposal arrives at a convenient time for Barcelona, who are battling a severe midfield injury crisis. First-team regulars Fermin Lopez and Frenkie de Jong are both currently sidelined with long-term fitness issues.



