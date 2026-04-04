AFP
Barcelona handed double fitness boost after Raphinha injury blow ahead of Atletico Madrid showdown
Defensive duo return for the Blaugrana
Flick’s defensive options have been bolstered at a critical juncture following the international break. Both Kounde and Balde have received the green light from the medical department to return to competitive action after a month-long absence. They have been sidelined since the beginning of last month, leaving the league leaders short of specialist options in the full-back positions. Their availability comes as a massive relief for the coaching staff as the season enters its defining stretch.
Mixed news on the injury front
While the return of Kounde and Balde provides optimism, it isn't all good news for the league leaders as they head to the capital. The club's medical department confirmed that Raphinha will miss the clash after sustaining an injury while on international duty with Brazil, depriving Flick of one of his most productive attacking outlets. Additionally, the midfield remains slightly depleted as Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen are also still unavailable for selection.
Flick's squad selection confirmed
The full squad for the trip to Madrid has been confirmed. Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri are all included, along with La Masia players Eder Aller, Xavi Espart, and Tommy. Facing Atletico, the Blaugrana will be looking to secure three points to maintain their lead in La Liga, with Real Madrid just four points behind in second place.
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What comes next?
After this match, Barca and Atletico will play each other again, but the stakes will be in the Champions League quarter-finals. Flick's side will then face Espanyol in the Catalan derby before taking on Los Rojiblancos in the second leg.