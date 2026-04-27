Barcelona 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

The 2026-27 season will be a momentous one for FC Barcelona on and off the pitch.

The renovated Spotify Camp Nou is expected to reach full capacity of 105,000 by April 2027, making it the largest seated stadium in Europe. It’s a narrative that looks to have inspired Nike’s kit crafters, with the new leaked designs being aired globally.

Let GOAL give you the lowdown on all the 2026-27 Barcelona kits, when they are due to drop and how much they will cost.

Note: Important: None of these kits have been officially confirmed by the club or manufacturer yet. All details are based on leaks and early information, so final designs could still change.