Ballon d'Or Feminin 2025 official rankings: Aitana Bonmati beats Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo to Golden Ball after Barcelona treble and outstanding Euro 2025

It's incredible to think that Bonmati's participation in that event was actually in doubt, after she was struck down by viral meningitis just as Spain were set to fly to Switzerland. That she was able to recover and not only play, but play to such an amazing level, is astounding. Her 2024-25 campaign wouldn't end perfectly, with defeats in the Champions League final to Arsenal and the Euro 2025 final to England depriving her of two of the titles she'd have loved to have got her hands on. Her consolation, though, is a third successive Ballon d'Or. She joins Lionel Messi and Michel Platini as the only players ever to win the Golden Ball three years in a row.

Two members of the Arsenal team that defeated Barcelona in that Champions League final joined Bonmati on the podium. In second was Mariona Caldentey, the long-time Barca icon who made the switch to north London last year and helped lead the Gunners to an unprecedented European triumph in her first season. Alessia Russo completed the top three, after not only becoming a champion of Europe with her club this year but also her country, with her goal for England in the Euro 2025 helping to get the Lionesses back into the game against Spain before they eventually broke the hearts of Bonmati and Caldentey on penalties.

That trio were up at the very top of the rankings for 2025, but how did the rest of the 30-player shortlist shake out when all the votes were counted? Check out the official rankings below: