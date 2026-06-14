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Australia cause MASSIVE World Cup upset as unfancied Socceroos beat Turkey in Group D opener
Irankunda makes history in Vancouver
The night belonged to Nestory Irankunda, who etched his name into the history books by becoming Australia's youngest ever goalscorer at a World Cup. At just 20 years and 125 days, the Watford winger broke the previous record held by Brett Holman since 2010. His moment of magic came in the first half when he latched onto a long ball from Paul Okon-Engstler, shrugged off the Turkish backline, and slotted a cool finish past Ugurcan Cakir.
Speaking after the match, the young star was understandably emotional about his contribution on the world stage. "It is unreal. A dream come true. We've got the win right now. We worked extra hard, we thought until the end. It's an exciting moment," Irankunda told ITV. "It feels amazing. You've got to thank the staff, you've got to thank the nation. They all believe in me to do so well and today, getting that goal was amazing. It is just a great feeling."
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Socceroos thrive on underdog status
Despite Turkey dominating possession and looking dangerous through the likes of Kenan Yildiz and Arda Guler, Australia remained disciplined and resolute. Vincenzo Montella’s side were tipped by many as the favourite to top Group D, but they found no way past an inspired Patrick Beach in the Australian goal. The Socceroos used the pre-match predictions as fuel, proving that they are more than just participants in this group.
Irankunda admitted that the negative chatter surrounding the team’s chances acted as a catalyst for their performance. "It was extra motivation. Obviously, we don't like to hear people talk bad about us because we are a great team. People underestimate us and we showed them today that we can play. They kept the ball a lot more, but who scored the goals? We scored the goals and we showed them that we can play football," he noted.
Popovic hails special youth connection
Popovic was full of praise for his squad's tactical execution and the bravery shown by his younger players. The opening goal, which featured two of the team's emerging talents combining perfectly, was a particular highlight for the coach. The victory has completely shifted the narrative for Australia, with projections for their knockout round qualification now soaring following the result in Canada.
Popovic expressed his pride in the collective effort, stating: "Proud. Proud to be here as head coach. To experience this, put a smile on people's faces who have travelled so far to support us and just happy for a group of wonderful young men. Just proud of the staff and the work they put in. Some good decisions on the sideline. Tried to guide them, tried to support them. That was quite special seeing the young boys combine for the goal. You can't underestimate what this will do for the confidence and belief. Emotionally, it will give a lot to the players from this game. We can give back and recover well and focus on the US."
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Metcalfe seals the deal to stun Turkey
As Turkey pushed forward in desperate search of an equaliser, Australia remained patient and struck the definitive blow with 15 minutes remaining. Connor Metcalfe picked up the ball outside the area and unleashed a powerful strike that flew into the net, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling supporters. The goal effectively ended Turkey's hopes of a comeback and left them with a mountain to climb in their remaining group fixtures. The Socceroos are now looking ahead to a massive clash with the USMNT, knowing that another positive result could secure their passage to the round of 32.