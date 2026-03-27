Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni reveals message he sent to NFL legend before representing France in ‘Tom Brady’s Stadium’

Tchouameni highlighted the significance of the clash beyond the friendly status, while also enjoying a high-profile reunion with his former Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti. The midfielder noted: "It was an important game for us to play against Brazil. It's always great, so we were happy to play this game."

While Ancelotti was naturally disappointed by the final score, he praised the world-class infrastructure and the partisan atmosphere created by the massive Brazilian community in Massachusetts. The Italian tactician added: "Good stadium with a good pitch. It was all ok to play good football. The atmosphere was good and there were a lot of Brazilian supporters, so everything was fine except for the result."