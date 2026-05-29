Atletico Madrid 'tired' of Julian Alvarez transfer 'lies' as Barcelona move shut down

According to a report from MARCA, Atletico chiefs have refused to hide their growing anger regarding the continuous media speculation early in the transfer window. Condemning the relentless outside noise, Atletico stated that the player is “not for sale" and that: "There has been no offer for our player, nor any meeting. We are tired of months of lies, half-truths, harassment of our players in mixed zones, and absurd questions that are all part of a pre-arranged campaign.”