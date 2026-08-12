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Cristian Romero set for Spurs exit as Atletico Madrid strike £34.2m agreement for Tottenham captain
Atletico Madrid secure long-term defensive target
Diego Simeone has finally landed his man as Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal in principle with Tottenham to sign Romero, according to Sky Sports. The package for the Argentina international is understood to be in the region of £34.2 million plus additional performance-related add-ons. Furthermore, Spurs have protected their future interests by ensuring a 15 per cent sell-on clause is included in the final terms of the transfer agreement.
The Spanish giants have long admired the Argentina defender, and it had grown increasingly clear throughout the transfer window that Spurs would be open to selling their captain if a suitable offer materialized. Romero originally joined the North London side on a season-long loan from Atalanta in the summer of 2021, before Tottenham made the arrangement permanent the following year.
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Romero chooses Madrid over Premier League rivals
The central defender always favored a move to Atletico Madrid, despite attracting strong interest from major clubs across Europe. Inter Milan were keen on bringing the former Atalanta star back to Serie A, while Tottenham's North London rivals Arsenal were also creditably linked with a shock swoop for his services.
This departure comes despite Romero's Spurs deal being due to run until the summer of 2029, ending a spell in North London where the defender helped Tottenham secure silverware by winning the 2024-25 Europa League.
A fiery legacy left behind in North London
Romero's time in the Premier League will be remembered for both his elite technical quality and his disciplinary struggles. Despite being sent off twice last season during Spurs' Premier League relegation battle, the 28-year-old played a pivotal role in helping the club avoid the drop, making 32 appearances across all competitions while contributing six goals and four assists during a campaign that tested the resolve of everyone at the club.
Across his five seasons in North London, Romero made 124 appearances for Spurs and scored 12 goals, while earning four Premier League red cards along the way. That uncompromising, high-intensity style made him a fan favorite for many, even if it occasionally proved a source of frustration for others.
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Overcoming friction with the Spurs faithful
The relationship between the player and the supporters was not without its friction. Romero faced fierce backlash from fans after appearing ready to attend his boyhood club Belgrano’s Argentine Primera División Apertura final against River Plate, rather than being present for Tottenham’s crucial end-of-season clash against Everton.
However, the defender did eventually attend the final game of the season, in which Spurs secured Premier League survival. With his future now set in Madrid, the Argentine leaves behind a complicated legacy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
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