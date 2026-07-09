Who can stop France? Arsene Wenger says only one team can prevent Kylian Mbappe & Co from winning another World Cup title

The 76-year-old legendary former Arsenal manager shared his in-depth analysis during a guest appearance on Felix and Toni Kroos’ podcast. Wenger emphasised that his prediction is purely based on technical quality on the pitch, rather than any subjective bias as a French citizen.

He stated: "France will win the World Cup. I know you're going to say it's because I'm French. But when you analyse the tournament a bit, the train is moving at a certain speed today. And you have to be capable of getting on board that train."