Arsene Wenger claims Kylian Mbappe has been unfairly made a 'scapegoat' at Real Madrid & backs 'exceptional' France star to lead his country to third World Cup crown

Wenger has pulled no punches in his assessment of Mbappe's life in the Spanish capital, suggesting that the superstar has become the fall guy for a Real Madrid side that is no longer the flawless machine of old. Despite netting 42 goals across all competitions, Mbappe has faced intense scrutiny amid reports of dressing room tension.

“There’s one man who is at the centre of all expectations: Kylian Mbappe,” Wenger told Le Figaro. “I’m ready to bet on it, he’s going to have a fantastic World Cup. He’s been unfairly criticised often this season. He landed in an average Real Madrid team. Real has three or four world-class players. Before, they had ten. Football is such that you always need a scapegoat. He’s become that.”



