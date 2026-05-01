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‘Khvicha Kvaratskhelia & Nico Williams would be great’ - Ambitious transfer target set for Arsenal by ‘Invincibles’ squad member amid ‘players must be sold’ admission
Refreshing the ranks
Arsenal have been advised to overhaul their attacking options by former forward Aliadiere, who identified Kvaratskhelia and Nico as ideal reinforcements. While Kvaratskhelia has been a revelation at PSG since joining in early 2025, Williams remains a long-term prospect at Athletic Club despite a challenging campaign in La Liga. Aliadiere noted that any move for such elite talent would likely require the sale of current mainstays like Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli to satisfy financial regulations.
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The financial reality
Aliadiere emphasised that the potential pursuit of world-class talent is driven by the need for fresh hunger, though he acknowledged the constraints of Financial Fair Play. Speaking to AceOdds, he explained: “Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nico Williams would be great additions to the Arsenal team. Knowing a little bit about the financial situation and Financial Fair Play, to bring that type of player in you would probably have to sell and there have been a lot of rumours about Trossard and Martinelli, who could be sold to generate money.
"I just feel in football, at some point when you’ve been at a certain club for so many years that it could be time for new challenges. I’m not saying it's because they’re not good enough or they have no quality. It’s because this is football and you need fresh legs and people that come in with a different mentality and hunger to play and to go and win trophies. It might be better to go to a new club, get a new challenge and Arsenal, maybe have a few players that have been with Mikel for four or five years and haven’t won any trophies.”
The winner's mentality
The former striker suggested that bringing in players who have already tasted success on the biggest stages could be the missing piece for Arteta’s project. He added: “It might be time for them to move on and bring in players with that extra desire to push on. Like I said, it’s not about them not being good enough.
"It's the experience of winning and Kvaratskhelia is a winner. He’s winning trophies left, right and centre. He knows how to win. He won the Champions League last year and could be a great signing for the club but I’m sure players will need to be sold first.”
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Crucial transfer decisions
Arsenal face a pivotal summer as they weigh up Aliadiere's advice against the staggering contractual commitments of their targets, notably Nico’s recent 10-year extension at Athletic Club. While Kvaratskhelia is currently spearheading PSG’s European charge with 15 goal contributions in the Champions League, Williams has struggled for consistent minutes in Spain since mid-January. The Gunners' hierarchy must determine if sacrificing established squad depth is a necessary gamble to secure the elite experience required to finally overhaul their domestic and continental rivals.