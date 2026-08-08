‘I am your warrior!’ - Arsenal complete blockbuster transfer for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes has built a reputation for his combative approach and technical ability, and he is keen to bring that mentality to Arsenal. He described himself as a "warrior" and stressed his determination to keep fighting for the team.

"It's massive what I have done so far, but I want more. I want to win for Arsenal. I want to win more trophies in my career, and I think I'm in the right place, at my peak at 28 years old," he explained.

"I'm so excited to join. Here, wearing this shirt, you have to go for winning trophies, winning everything we can and make history. I want to put my name in the club history. Someday, when I leave, I want players to come here and say I want to do exactly what Bruno did for the club. I think it's the best thing that a player can do for the club: create history and inspire the young."

Guimaraes added: "The message for me is thank you for everything you have done. All the messages you gave me, I'm so excited to join you. I will give you my best, I promise. Like I said, I'm your warrior, I'll never give up. Hopefully we can create many, many good memories together."