Champions find a way! Arsenal's season-defining moments show Gunners are destined to end Premier League title drought

The late theatre of Sunday's clash was season-defining for Arsenal; this could be their 'Aguerooo', their Robin van Persie volley, their Vincent Kompany screamer. And it was apt, really, that the two moments that may well win the title for this particular side were so unaesthetic.

Mikel Arteta's men have been derided all season long for the nature in which they have ground out victories, maximising set-pieces and finding a way to win by whatever means necessary. It was appropriate, then, that it was a deflected strike and an officiating decision that centred on near-universal tussling from a corner that ensured they collected a seismic three points at West Ham's expense.

Leandro Trossard hadn't scored for 26 games when he popped up to sweep home Martin Odegaard's pass via a big deflection off Tomas Soucek with just seven minutes left on the clock, restoring Arsenal's five-point lead over Manchester City at the death. But, of course, that moment of huge drama would be surpassed by a VAR review for the ages.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, the ball eventually fell to Wilson from a corner and he blasted the ball home despite the best efforts of Declan Rice behind the goal-line. But West Ham would be denied their own euphoric moment while Arsenal fans were given another, as the VAR recommended a review and referee Chris Kavanagh chalked the goal off after an excruciating check of the pitch-side monitor. Striker Pablo was adjudged to have fouled goalkeeper David Raya by holding his arm as he attempted to claim the initial cross.

When we look back on the 2025-26 title race, this could very well be the moment that defines it.