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Nino Duit

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Arsenal's defence crumbled at the expected weak spot, and their most dangerous weapon failed to make an impact against PSG

Champions League
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Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal on penalties to retain the Champions League title. Here are three things that stood out in Budapest's nail-biting thriller.

Kai Havertz put Arsenal ahead in the 6th minute, before Ousmane Dembélé equalised from the penalty spot in the 65th minute. After a goalless extra time, PSG won 4–3 on penalties. Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missed for Arsenal, whilst for PSG only the visibly exhausted Nuno Mendes failed to convert.

Click here for the match report.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-ARSENAL-FINALAFP

    Arsenal's defence crumbled against PSG in the expected place

    Things couldn't have gone better for Arsenal. After Kai Havertz's early goal, the Londoners focused on what they do best: defending. Paris Saint-Germain circulated the ball around the visitors' penalty area, yet they could not penetrate Arsenal's compact 4-4-2 rearguard. The Gunners cleared every cross, tackle and header out of the box, while long-range efforts sailed over the bar.

    For 62 minutes, Europe's best defence kept the continent's most potent attack at bay, nullifying the threat of Paris's three forwards—Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. In Munich, observers must have asked, "How on earth is that possible?" After all, PSG had scored six goals in the spectacular semi-final against Bayern Munich.

    Ultimately, though, Arsenal's defensive wall crumbled where many had expected: at right-back. First-choice right-back Jurrien Timber was still working his way back from a two-month lay-off, and his deputy Ben White was also injured, so manager Mikel Arteta turned to third-string option Cristhian Mosquera—a centre-back by trade—for only his sixth senior outing at right-back.

    There, Mosquera faced PSG's most dangerous attacker, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who had dominated this Champions League campaign. In the first half, the young Spaniard shut him down completely. Shortly after the break, though, Mosquera was booked for time-wasting, adding pressure to an already difficult assignment. In the 63rd minute, Kvaratskhelia slipped past his marker, was brought down from behind in the box, and Ousmane Dembele stepped up to convert the resulting penalty and level the scores at 1-1.

    Mosquera was soon substituted, paving the way for Timber's return on the biggest stage. PSG grew slightly more menacing after the equaliser but rarely looked likely to strike again. Kvaratskhelia wasted the best chance to make it 2-1 in the 77th minute before he, too, was replaced.

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-ARSENAL-FINALAFP

    Arsenal's most dangerous weapon failed to make an impact against PSG.

    Deep in stoppage time at Puskas Arena, Arsenal supporters suddenly erupted. Fists pumped, chants rang out—not because the Gunners had netted a late winner, but because they had earned a corner. The fans sensed victory in the air.

    After all, the Gunners are the undisputed corner kings of Europe—partly because they have honed tactics that unsettle opposing goalkeepers and sit right on the edge of the rules. They netted 18 goals from set pieces en route to the league title, a Premier League record. Corners had already proved decisive when Arsenal beat Bayern Munich in the autumn. This time, though, Noni Madueke's delivery was cleared, and the winner did not come, even after a scramble in the box. Referee Daniel Siebert then blew the final whistle.

    This time, at least, the whistle blew only after the set piece had been delivered. Shortly before the interval, Arsenal had earned their first corner of the evening. As the fans roared in anticipation, Bukayo Saka strode towards the flag, clearly relishing the moment. However, German referee Daniel Siebert deemed the delay excessive; the clock had already expired, so he brought the first half to a close without allowing the kick to be taken. Arsenal's players were stunned. The next chance did not arrive until the start of extra time, when Madueke fired two attempts in quick succession: first blocked by Goncalo Ramos, then by the side netting. Arsenal's biggest attacking threat ultimately failed to make an impact against PSG.

  • Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    The two Germans delivered a convincing performance in Budapest.

    Although no Bundesliga side featured in the Budapest final, two Germans were still on the pitch. One was referee Daniel Siebert, who, despite London's protests, delivered an impeccable performance. Siebert got his key decisions right and did not shy away from making difficult calls.

    His decision to disallow a first-half stoppage-time corner was as sound as his earlier penalty award to PSG and his yellow card to Mosquera for time-wasting. Siebert also correctly ruled out an incorrect throw-in by Joao Neves. He correctly denied Arsenal a penalty in extra time for an alleged foul on Madueke, who had gone to ground too easily. When Arteta and Declan Rice protested too vehemently, Siebert calmly showed both the yellow card. Given his commanding performance in European club football's showpiece event, it remains surprising that FIFA did not nominate Siebert for the World Cup.

    The other German in Budapest also delivered: Kai Havertz put Arsenal 1-0 up early on, underlining his reputation as a man for the big occasion. In 2021, the 26-year-old from Aachen had netted the winner for his former club Chelsea against Manchester City in the final; on the penultimate Premier League matchday, he had put Arsenal 1-0 up against Burnley, setting the Gunners on course for the title.

    Although his strike in Budapest ultimately proved insufficient, Havertz became only the third player to score for two different clubs in a Champions League final (since the competition adopted its current format in 1992). The other two were Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid) and Mario Mandzukic (Juventus, Bayern Munich).

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