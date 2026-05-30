Things couldn't have gone better for Arsenal. After Kai Havertz's early goal, the Londoners focused on what they do best: defending. Paris Saint-Germain circulated the ball around the visitors' penalty area, yet they could not penetrate Arsenal's compact 4-4-2 rearguard. The Gunners cleared every cross, tackle and header out of the box, while long-range efforts sailed over the bar.

For 62 minutes, Europe's best defence kept the continent's most potent attack at bay, nullifying the threat of Paris's three forwards—Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. In Munich, observers must have asked, "How on earth is that possible?" After all, PSG had scored six goals in the spectacular semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Ultimately, though, Arsenal's defensive wall crumbled where many had expected: at right-back. First-choice right-back Jurrien Timber was still working his way back from a two-month lay-off, and his deputy Ben White was also injured, so manager Mikel Arteta turned to third-string option Cristhian Mosquera—a centre-back by trade—for only his sixth senior outing at right-back.

There, Mosquera faced PSG's most dangerous attacker, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who had dominated this Champions League campaign. In the first half, the young Spaniard shut him down completely. Shortly after the break, though, Mosquera was booked for time-wasting, adding pressure to an already difficult assignment. In the 63rd minute, Kvaratskhelia slipped past his marker, was brought down from behind in the box, and Ousmane Dembele stepped up to convert the resulting penalty and level the scores at 1-1.

Mosquera was soon substituted, paving the way for Timber's return on the biggest stage. PSG grew slightly more menacing after the equaliser but rarely looked likely to strike again. Kvaratskhelia wasted the best chance to make it 2-1 in the 77th minute before he, too, was replaced.