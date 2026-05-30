Things couldn't have gone better for Arsenal. After Kai Havertz's early goal, the Londoners focused on what they do best: defending. Paris Saint-Germain circulated the ball around the visitors' penalty area, yet they could not penetrate Arsenal's compact 4-4-2 rearguard. The Gunners cleared every cross, tackle and header out of the box, while long-range efforts sailed over the bar.

For 62 minutes, Europe's best defence kept the continent's most potent attack at bay, nullifying the threat of Paris's front three—Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. In Munich, observers were left asking, "How on earth is that possible?" After all, PSG had hammered out six goals in the spectacular semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Ultimately, though, Arsenal's defensive wall crumbled where many expected—at right-back. First-choice right-back Jurrien Timber was still building match fitness after more than two months out, and his deputy Ben White was also injured, so manager Mikel Arteta turned to third-choice option Cristhian Mosquera, a centre-back by trade. The 21-year-old Spaniard was making only his sixth competitive appearance at right-back this season.

There, Mosquera came up against PSG's most dangerous attacker in this Champions League campaign, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. In the first half, the young Spaniard shut him down completely. Shortly after the restart, Mosquera was booked for time-wasting, adding further pressure to his already difficult task. Then, in the 63rd minute, Kvaratskhelia slipped past his marker and was brought down from behind in the box by Mosquera. Ousmane Dembele stepped up and coolly converted the resulting penalty to make it 1-1.

Mosquera soon departed, allowing Timber to make his return on the biggest stage. PSG grew more dangerous after the equaliser but never truly threatened. Kvaratskhelia wasted the visitors' best chance to make it 2-1 in the 77th minute before being substituted himself.