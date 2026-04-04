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Sean Walsh

Arsenal player ratings vs Southampton: Another trophy slips away! Woeful Ben White and abject Gabriel Jesus lead Gunners flops in shock FA Cup defeat for Premier League leaders

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Southampton vs Arsenal

Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship outfit Southampton on Saturday, losing 2-1 at St Mary's. The pressure was on the Gunners to book a return to Wembley having been beaten by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final a fortnight ago, but their hopes of winning a domestic cup competition were dashed for another season in dramatic circumstances.

The hosts should have gone in front early on when a mix-up at the back for Arsenal saw Gabriel Magalhaes head a goal-kick on for Saints forward Leo Scienza to take into open space, and the winger rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga, only to dribble too far with the ball so that he was unable to actually get a shot away.

With 10 minutes left in the first half, Southampton pulled ahead. A floated cross from James Bree somehow sailed over Ben White and to the feet of Ross Stewart at the back post, who finished on the half-volley to put the second-tier side in front.

Arsenal nearly shot themselves in the foot again after the break when Cristhian Mosquera misplaced a square pass across the back, with Kepa on hand to tip over Tom Fellows' strike. Scienza then rattled the crossbar after pinching the ball off of White.

The visitors equalised heading into the final 20 minutes as Gabriel played a great ball in for Kai Havertz to chase, and he squared for substitute Viktor Gyokeres to put into an empty net.

Moments after the electric Max Dowman had a great strike pushed behind by a stretching save from Daniel Peretz, Southampton scored the winner. Fellows ghosted inside away from the retreating Riccardo Calafiori, and the ball rolled kindly into the path of Shea Charles to curl beyond Kepa.

Arsenal threw everyone forward in search of another leveller, but they were dumped out after six minutes of stoppage time, with Southampton deservedly earning a trip to Wembley for the semi-finals.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from St Mary's...

  • Southampton v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Kepa Arrizabalaga (6/10):

    Kept his place between the sticks despite his howler in the Carabao Cup final. Made some important saves here when Arsenal were under the cosh. Couldn't do too much about either goal, in fairness.

    Ben White (3/10):

    The warning signs were the for the England international even before he misjudged the cross leading to Stewart's goal. Consistently gave up space in behind which Southampton sought to attack again and again. A shocking return to club level after some subpar performances away with the Three Lions.

    Cristhian Mosquera (6/10):

    Cleaned up Gabriel's mess when Scienza ran through on goal and skipped past Kepa, taking possession back in the nick of time. Played a sloppy pass across the back which nearly led to Southampton doubling their lead when it was still 1-0.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (6/10):

    A bit suspect defensively, but in fairness he did have a lot on his plate upon returning from injury. Played the killer pass into Havertz leading to Gyokeres' leveller. Replaced by Saliba after going down with a knee injury.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (5/10):

    Failed to show why he should get more minutes having seen his game time significantly reduced this season. Wasteful in possession and, like White, caught out of position when Southampton had the ball. Hooked for Calafiori.

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  • Southampton v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Christian Norgaard (6/10):

    Hung out to dry in a tactical system where he was the only starting midfielder who was interested in defending. Did pretty well to hold the fort all considered.

    Martin Odegaard (6/10):

    Was at the heart of everything Arsenal made in the first half with the game at 0-0. Did, however, miss a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock himself, and his influence waned after Southampton went ahead, which was understandable given he only recently returned to full fitness. Replaced by Madueke.

    Kai Havertz (6/10):

    Largely ineffective until he popped up with the assist for Gyokeres. Weak in the challenge but did use his twinkle-toed feet to keep his balance and help set up that equaliser. Came off for Zubimendi.

  • Southampton v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Max Dowman (7/10):

    Carried wave after wave of Arsenal attacks, begging the question as to why the favourites to win the Premier League and Champions League were so heavily reliant on a 16-year-old to break down a Championship team.

    Gabriel Jesus (4/10):

    Didn't offer a smidgen of attacking threat. Lucky to come out for the start of the second half before being withdrawn for Gyokeres.

    Gabriel Martinelli (5/10):

    A frustrating night for Arsenal's other Brazilian Gabriel in the forward line. Southampton knew exactly how to defend against his one-trick style and he was incredibly profligate when taking matters into his own hands. To sum up a frustrating evening, he was booked for shoving the referee when trying to take a quick free-kick.

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  • Southampton v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Riccardo Calafiori (5/10):

    Came on for Lewis-Skelly. Wasn't much of an improvement on the homegrown star, too easily losing Fellows for Charles' goal.

    Noni Madueke (6/10):

    Replaced captain Odegaard. Created plenty of overloads alongside Dowman, though was guilty of running the ball out of play more than once.

    Viktor Gyokeres (7/10):

    Subbed on for Jesus. Far more of a box presence than the Brazilian No.9, as best evidenced by his goal.

    William Saliba (5/10):

    On for the injured Gabriel. Couldn't shore up the backline.

    Martin Zubimendi (N/A):

    Came on for Havertz.

    Mikel Arteta (3/10):

    Aside from a 20-minute spell in the first half when the game was goalless, Arsenal were miles off their usual level and their quadruple hopes have been downgraded to double dreams.

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