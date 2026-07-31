Arsenal and Newcastle reach agreement! Bruno Guimaraes set for giant Premier League transfer after Gunners raise bid

According to talkSPORT, Guimaraes has asked Newcastle to delay his departure for their pre-season training camp in La Manga to allow the transfer to be finalised. Although Newcastle maintain his schedule was always flexible following the World Cup, sources close to the player confirm his travel plans were shifted to complete the move.

The midfielder informed the club hierarchy and former manager Eddie Howe of his desire to leave St James' Park to play Champions League football. With Newcastle failing to qualify for Europe's top competition, the Brazilian captain made his intention to seek a new challenge clear.