Arsenal or Man City bound? Sandro Tonali agent says links to Premier League giants was Newcastle star's 'goal'

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July 2023, for an estimated fee of €70 million on a five-year contract, becoming the most expensive Italian player in history. Reflecting on this record-breaking transfer in an interview with Calcio e Finanza, Riso explained that Newcastle’s immense financial backing and the allure of a higher-level league were the primary drivers. The deal was designed to transform Tonali into a global star. "The deal came about because a club like Newcastle... with unlimited financial resources had decided to invest in Sandro. We considered the idea of having the player play in a higher-level league," Riso stated.

He believes this path has worked, as Tonali is now being linked with title contenders like Arsenal and Manchester City. A. "Exactly, that was the goal from the moment he went to England: to try to make him a star player. I think he's the Italian footballer with one of the highest values in the world," he said of the transfer rumours.