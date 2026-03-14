Juve are interested in Tonali, while Riso looks to the Premier League: "After the World Cup, City or Arsenal might come looking for him"

The well-known agent and founder of the GR Sports agency, Giuseppe Riso, spoke at length in an interview with Calcio&Finanza, touching on a range of topics, particularly those relating to his clients. Among them is Sandro Tonali, the Italian midfielder currently playing for Newcastle and being monitored by several top clubs, such as Juventus in Italy.
When asked: “Newcastle are already a Champions League club, but now it’s said that Tonali is being targeted by top clubs, those aiming to win the Premier League, such as Arsenal or Manchester City,” Riso replied: “Exactly, that was the goal from the moment he went to England: to try and turn him into a star player. I think he’s the Italian player with one of the highest values in the world.”
And again: “If he shines at the World Cup, will City or Arsenal be hot on his heels? I don’t know (laughs, ed.), but it’s very likely. Everyone is waiting for the World Cup; then a thousand scenarios will unfold, but it all kicks off after the World Cup.” Here are his other comments: