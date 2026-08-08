'No words to describe how I feel' - Arsenal starlet suffers devastating ACL blow

Taking to social media, Copley shared an emotional message after medical examinations confirmed the severity of the damage. Reflecting on the heartbreak of his injury diagnosis, Copley wrote: "There are no words to describe how I feel right now. I went from living the dream of playing preseason with the club I grew up supporting to finding out I had torn my ACL."

Despite the emotional blow, the young midfielder vowed to stay resilient, promising supporters that he will work tirelessly to return "stronger and better."