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Ex-Arsenal & Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain marries Little Mix popstar Perrie Edwards at stunning wedding ceremony attended by Mason Mount & Danny Welbeck
A star-studded guest list
The celebration saw a heavy presence from the footballing world, with several of Oxlade-Chamberlain's former team-mates in attendance. Among the high-profile guests were Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount and Brighton forward Danny Welbeck, both of whom have shared the pitch with the groom during his time in the Premier League and with the England national team.
The event served as a major reunion for several figures within the game, proving that "The Ox" - who is now on the books of Scottish giants Celtic - remains a popular figure among his peers despite his recent spell in Turkey. The presence of players like Mount and Welbeck highlighted the deep friendships the midfielder formed during his successful spells at the Emirates Stadium and Anfield.
Celebrating a long-term romance
Oxlade-Chamberlain and Edwards have been one of the most high-profile couples in the UK since they first went public with their relationship nearly eight years ago. Their journey has been followed closely by fans of both football and pop music, leading up to their engagement in 2022 and now their formal union.
The couple took to social media to share their joy, with the bride posting a series of photos showing the pair celebrating their special day. The images captured the elegance of the ceremony and the couple's happiness as they moved into this new chapter of their lives together, joined by their young son, Axel.
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Missing diamond necklace
As expected from a fashion icon like Edwards, the aesthetic of the wedding was a major talking point during her conversation with British Vogue.
The singer discussed the intricate details of her bridal look and the atmosphere of the event, which blended high-end glamour with a deeply personal touch. "The best day of my life," Edwards repeated during the interview, reinforcing that for all the awards and chart-topping hits she has achieved, this personal milestone remains her most cherished memory.
The famous singer who wore three white dresses at her wedding spoke about the only problem that bothered her on the big day, saying: “Alex gave me a diamond necklace after I gave birth to Axel, and I wear it every single day. But the day before I left for Portugal, it went missing. I cried all day, and we searched everywhere - we even checked the vacuum cleaner - but it was gone. I was convinced that someone had stolen it.”
Balancing football and family
While the wedding took centre stage, Oxlade-Chamberlain has remained a vital figure on the pitch during his recent stint north of the border. The Celtic midfielder recently proved his worth in a high-stakes environment, providing a reminder of his enduring quality in front of goal during crucial domestic fixtures.
He has become a Scottish Premiership title winner in Glasgow - following the most dramatic of finishes to the 2025-26 campaign - and has the option of a 12-month extension in the contract that he signed when returning to British shores. New bride Perrie will be hoping that he sticks around as they open an exciting new chapter in their lives alongside son Axel and daughter Alanis Valentine.