Revealed: Surprising ‘twist’ Arsenal have in store for Julian Alvarez as Premier League leaders plot transfer raid for Atletico Madrid’s ex-Man City forward

Arsenal’s interest in Alvarez is closely linked to uncertainty surrounding their current left-sided attackers. The club are assessing the futures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as they look to evolve their forward line. Trossard will turn 32 later this year, increasing the urgency to secure a younger long-term option capable of delivering consistent output from the left channel. Reports suggest both Trossard and Martinelli could be made available for sale this summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s central attacking options appear secure. Viktor Gyokeres joined last summer as the club’s main centre-forward and has settled into the role after an initial adjustment period. Kai Havertz also remains a key figure in Arteta’s plans and is currently negotiating a contract extension, further strengthening Arsenal’s options.