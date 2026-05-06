AFP
Who leaves Arsenal? Gunners planning summer sales after £267m spend in 2025 - with Mikel Arteta preparing to wield the axe
Balancing the books after record spending
According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have found themselves in a formidable financial position after securing their place in the Champions League final with a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid. The triumph has taken their total UEFA prize money for the campaign to a staggering £122 million ($166m), with another £10m available if they lift the trophy on May 30. However, the North London giants accept they cannot repeat the financial patterns of the 2025 summer window. Last year, the club committed £267m ($363m) to eight new signings but generated only £10m in sales, prompting a strategic shift toward sustainability.
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Big names face potential exits
While the club are not under immediate pressure to sell before they buy, they have formulated plans to establish markets for several senior stars. Ben White, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Martinelli are among the high-profile names linked with potential exits as Arteta looks to refresh his squad. The sale of academy graduates like Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri is also being considered, as these transfers would represent "pure profit" on the accounts. One departure already set in stone is Jakub Kiwior, with Porto activating a £19m clause ($26m), paving the way for Piero Hincapie to join for £45m ($61m).
Targeting elite squad reinforcements
Despite the focus on outgoings, Arsenal remain ambitious in the market and intend to strengthen in attack, central midfield, and at full-back. The Gunners are reportedly tracking Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon. There is also significant interest in Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. Sporting director Andrea Berta is well aware of the Argentine's quality. However, a deal will not be easy or cheap. Atletico are reluctant to sell and are expected to demand a fee in the region of £130m ($177m), while Barcelona and PSG are also monitoring the situation closely.
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What the future holds for Arsenal?
As Arsenal chase Premier League glory and a historic Champions League final win, their financial power continues to grow. The impending summer clear-out will be crucial to fund the next phase of Arteta's evolution, ensuring sustained domestic dominance and prolonged success on the European stage.