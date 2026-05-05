Arsenal player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: The Gunners are going to Budapest! Bukayo Saka on the spot to send Mikel Arteta's side to Champions League final on night to remember in north London

It always felt as if a mistake might decide the game - and so it proved. With just a minute of normal time remaining at the end of the first half, Jan Oblak spilled a shot from Leandro Trossard at the feet of Saka, leaving Arsenal's homegrown hero with the simples of finishes from inside the six-yard area to send the home fans into raptures.

Atletico applied some pressure in the second half but their best chance actually came from a William Saliba error. Unfortunately for coach Diego Simeone, his son Giuliano was unable to find the back of the net after pouncing on a loose header from the Frenchman - despite taking the ball around David Raya.

As a result, Arsenal held on quite comfortably to put themselves one victory away from a first-ever European Cup triumph. Below, GOAL rates all of the Gunners on show on a historic night at the Emirates...