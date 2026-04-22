According to Bild, the Bundesliga club is pursuing defensive prospect Victor Valdepenas, who currently features predominantly for Real Madrid’s reserve side.
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Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are also interested. Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly pursuing a Real Madrid defender
Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche is already in talks with the player’s representatives, having monitored Valdepenas for some time. The 19-year-old centre-back, who can also operate at left-back, remains under contract in Madrid until 2029, but Frankfurt could make a serious move this summer.
Bild reports that Real would demand over €5 million for the youngster, who can also operate at left-back, and is said to be pushing for a buy-back clause to retain access to the highly rated academy product.
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Frankfurt eyeing a Real Madrid talent to replace Collins.
Last year, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen reportedly approached Valdepenas, and now Eintracht Frankfurt are joined by Arsenal and AC Milan in the race for the former Spanish Under-19 international.
The defender made his first-team debut in mid-December under then-coach Xabi Alonso, starting at left-back in a 2-1 win over Alavés, but has not featured since. He remains a regular for Real’s second string in Spain’s third tier, recording 26 appearances and two goals for Castilla this season.
Frankfurt may need to reinforce their defence this summer if Nnamdi Collins departs; the 22-year-old is under contract until 2030 yet is said to be weighing up a move, with Premier League suitors reportedly monitoring his situation. Eintracht are said to be open to offers and would seek a fee of around €40 million.
Eintracht Frankfurt's remaining fixtures
Matchday
Opponent
31
FC Augsburg (Away)
32
Hamburger SV (H)
33
Borussia Dortmund (A)
34
VfB Stuttgart (H)