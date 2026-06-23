Ex-Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey lands first permanent managerial post after retiring at the age of 35

Oxford United have confirmed the arrival of Ramsey as the club's new Men’s Team Head Coach, beating out several candidates to secure the services of the budding tactician. Ramsey has been viewed as one of the most promising young coaches in the British game, having transitioned quickly into the dugout following the conclusion of his illustrious playing career.

Speaking after his appointment was made official, Ramsey expressed his pride at taking the reins, stating: “It’s an honour and privilege to be appointed Head Coach of Oxford United. From my discussions with the Club, I can sense the ambition and desire for success, which gives me great excitement about this opportunity.”