'Toxic vibe' - Arne Slot sack decision supported by ex-Man Utd forward as Reds slammed for 'missing boat' after Xabi Alonso's Chelsea move

Sheringham was clear in his assessment of the situation, insisting the atmosphere around the club was becoming increasingly unhealthy. The former striker also questioned the logic of retaining a manager if confidence in him had already disappeared. Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, Sheringham said: "I think there was a toxic vibe developing at Liverpool with Arne Slot still at the club. It would have been a very negative way of going into the new season if Slot was there and sacked if the new season didn't start well. You can’t go into a season like that.

"A club like Liverpool shouldn't be going into a season with that thought. It wastes another season. If that's the case, and after twelve games they’re ten points off the leader or something, what are you going to do? You can’t do that at Liverpool. They needed to make the change because it was going to get worse and worse with Slot in charge."