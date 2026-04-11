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Arne Slot claims Liverpool's 2024-25 Premier League title win 'postponed' rebuild & Reds had reached 'end of cycle' of Jurgen Klopp era
Slot admits Liverpool are entering end-of-cycle transition
Slot has acknowledged that Liverpool are navigating the end of a cycle following the hugely successful era under Klopp. Despite winning the Premier League last season, the Dutch coach believes that success only postponed an inevitable period of transition now taking shape at Anfield. The shift has become increasingly clear with the impending departures of key figures. Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah will leave on free transfers this summer, joining a long list of influential players who formed the backbone of Klopp’s trophy-winning side.
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Slot explains why the rebuild timeline changed
Slot revealed that discussions about refreshing the squad had already begun well before his arrival on Merseyside, but Liverpool’s success last season altered the timing of those plans.
“This is one of the things we are aligned on – not now, but one and a half years ago,” Slot said, as quoted by The Guardian. "It is normal in football that you have cycles. I’m really happy that Mo and Robbo have worked with all of the signings we did last summer because they have been able to see what the club means to them and how hard they work."
"That is a normal process at successful clubs, or any club, that there is an end to a cycle. That’s not something that is new to us. The great thing is that we maybe postponed that cycle with last season."
Liverpool hierarchy united behind long-term project
Despite Liverpool suffering 17 defeats this season, Slot insists he retains strong backing from sporting director Richard Hughes and ownership group Fenway Sports Group. According to the manager, discussions with the club’s leadership have focused on understanding the challenges of the transition rather than placing blame for disappointing results.
“It’s not about every day they are saying: ‘We support you, we support you'," Slot explained. “It is talking through what we see is happening and, sometimes, it is not always needed to say: ‘I am supporting you,’ but you can feel that support. Everyone sees what is happening in front of our eyes and we are all aligned in what we are seeing. We are definitely aligned in what we are seeing and on the reasons for it.”
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What comes next?
Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with 49 points from 31 matches, six points behind third-placed Manchester United. They next face Fulham before turning their attention to the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.