'As weird as it sounds' - Arne Slot insists he still has Liverpool fans and owners' support after being 'outplayed' by PSG as struggles continue

The Dutchman was particularly struck by the reaction of the traveling supporters during the recent trip to the Parc des Princes. Even after witnessing a performance where Slot conceded his team was second best, the fans continued to voice their encouragement. "But as weird as it might sound, I also feel the support of the fans. We were going out in Paris, when the players went out for the warm-up and the fans, after a 4-0 loss, immediately start singing 'We love you, Liverpool'," Slot explained.

He continued: "And after we were - I think it's fair to say - outplayed over 90 minutes, we went to the away end and they were still singing for us and clapping for us so that support I've felt that constantly. I've said many times the club knows which period of time we are in and in the meantime I feel complete support."