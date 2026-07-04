Argentina player ratings vs Cape Verde: Lionel Messi and Cristian Romero rescue world champions as minnows come within minutes of historic World Cup upset

Cape Verde threatened early. They were, in general, pretty expansive in their set up, and tested Emiliano Martinez inside the first 10 minutes. However, Argentina soon found their flow. They are not an explosive attack in this iteration. This is a more measured side that works angles, keeps possession, and strikes at the right time.

And strike they did. A long ball got it done, in the end. Lisandro Martinez lofted one over the backline. Messi did the rest, bringing the ball down quite wonderfully and poking home. There were further chances. Enzo Fernandez was cleverly denied twice. Messi constantly threatened. But 1-0 was all the lead Argentina had at the break.

It wasn't enough. Cape Verde might have crumbled, but they continued to attack. An Argentina collapse gave them a deserved equaliser. Enzo Fernandez failed to track Deroy Duarte. The attacking midfielder collected, turned and fired into the bottom corner.

Things got a bit chaotic after that. Argentina, usually so calm, started to worry. Passes became frantic. Mistakes crept into their game. Vozinha, hero of Cape Verde's opening draw with Spain, stood tall. He denied Messi twice, first from a one-on-one and then from a free-kick in second-half stoppage time.

Extra time started well for Argentina. Lisandro Martinez settled nerves by bagging their second, a lovely smack into the roof of the net. But Cape Verde had a response again. Sidny Lopes Cabral cut onto his right foot and whipped a ball into the top corner from an improbable angle to knot the game at two. But La Albiceleste were more clinical. Messi whipped a corner right onto Romero's head, and he nodded home with minutes to spare. Late Cape Verde pressure was seen off. This was so, so close to disaster: the world No. 1 had been pushed to the brink by No. 67. But Argentina survived. And the World Cup dreams are very much alive.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from Miami Stadium...