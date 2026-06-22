Argentina squad rallies around Lionel Messi as Lionel Scaloni responds to false reports about Inter Miami star's father

The Messi family later clarified that Jorge is undergoing medical treatment and is recovering positively. Ahead of Argentina's meeting with Austria in Arlington, Texas, Scaloni moved quickly to dismiss the speculation and keep the focus on football. Speaking before the Austria match, Scaloni stressed the importance of unity within the Argentina camp.

"We're fine. We're ready to face tomorrow's match," Scaloni said, as quoted byESPN. "We firmly believe that it's the group that overcomes both good and bad situations. We know that it's always better to be with a friend. That's what we all feel, and he must feel it too. I don't want to add anything more on this subject; we're prepared for the match."