Adding fuel to the fire is a significant financial dispute regarding the rewards for Argentina's recent successes. Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the World Cup bonuses promised to the players have remarkably still not been paid. This failure to honor financial commitments has led to a strained relationship between the playing staff and the federation hierarchy, with many of the team's icons feeling disrespected by the ongoing delays in receiving their hard-earned compensation.

The situation is further complicated by the position of Lionel Messi, who has already retired from international football. While the AFA is desperately working to organize a fitting grand farewell for the legendary forward, reports suggest that the former Barcelona star remains unconvinced by the proposals currently on the table. With the atmosphere growing increasingly heavy, the motivation for established stars to participate in the upcoming friendly matches has plummeted, leading to suggestions that a significant squad overhaul might be necessary for the forthcoming international break.