Are Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac still committed to Wrexham’s Premier League dream? Red Dragons’ CEO delivers update on future plans of Hollywood co-owners

Ever since Reynolds and Mac took the reins in 2021, the stated goal has been to take the North Wales club all the way to the top flight. Having already secured three successive promotions to reach the Championship, the Red Dragons finished a highly respectable seventh last term, falling just two points short of a play-off spot that could have led to the Premier League.

Despite the heartbreak of missing out on the top six, Williamson insists that the owners have not lost any of their drive. He confirmed that the duo remain "absolutely focused" on their ambitions of arriving in the Premier League. The roadmap includes not just results on the pitch, but the expansion and improvement of the stadium to ensure the club's infrastructure can support their lofty top-flight aspirations.