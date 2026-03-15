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'We must get a frame for it' - Arda Guler's 'wonderful' goal was worth three times the ticket price, says Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa
Guler’s moment of magic
Guler, who had come on in the second half to give Vinicius Junior a rest, pounced on a loose ball near the centre circle, looked up, and spotted Matias Dituro off his line. Without hesitation, the Turkish midfielder unleashed a precise shot from 68.6 metres that soared through the Bernabeu air before nestling into the back of the net. Real Madrid had previously taken the lead through goals from Antonio Rudiger, Federico Valverde, and Dean Huijsen. Manuel Moran Ibanez's own goal only halved Elche's deficit.
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Arbeloa hails Guler’s goal
After the match, Arbeloa showered his protege with praise. The Real Madrid coach, visibly impressed by the technical execution, delivered a memorable quote in his press conference. “You have to bring a frame and put it in a picture frame. It’s an unusual thing. Wonderful. I’ve seen everyone throw their hands up in amazement, me too. It’s worth having paid for a ticket, or two or three, to see what he’s done,” Arbeloa told reporters.
The Resurgence of 'La Fabrica'Beyond the individual brilliance of Guler, Arbeloa was visibly moved by the inclusion of five academy graduates on the pitch. Having come through the ranks himself before returning to lead from the dugout, the former defender described the evening as a professional pinnacle for his coaching career.
He added: “I think I can die happy after a night like tonight. For someone who came up through the youth system and reached the first team after spending so many years there... look, I was just talking to Yanez and Aguado, who were the first players I coached when they were 13 or 14, and to be able to give them the opportunity to play at the Bernabeu is a dream come true for me. Add to that Carvajal, the quintessential homegrown player, as well as Fran, Thiago, Cesar, Gon... it's indescribable. I'm very happy and proud. It's not just about putting them in, but how they played. I've taught them well, because they've shown so much talent, quality, and personality. It's fantastic news. And they're all great role models."
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Looking ahead to Manchester City
The victory provides a massive morale boost ahead of the daunting second leg of a Champions League last-16 clash against Manchester City - a contest that the Blancos lead 3-0 on aggregate. Arbeloa remains wary of the English champions' power but believes the grit shown against Elche and the potential return of Kylian Mbappe could provide the necessary edge for the European showdown. “It’s going to be very difficult; they’re going to push us to the limit and we’ll have to suffer. We have a good lead, but we can’t dwell on it. We know from previous years that when they’re on fire, they’ll steamroll anyone. We have to give it our all, stay just as focused, and go out to win the game because otherwise, we’ll suffer a lot,” he warned.
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